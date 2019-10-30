FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's 2019 Run Like A Nut Half, 10K, and 5K Race — which has always included a biking element — has a new biking element this year.
A 10-mile bike loop will join the 50-mile and 100-mile courses, said George Jebaily, Pecan Festival chairman.
And, as a result, Jebaily said this year's bike ride — it is untimed — has the greatest number of entrants in its history.
The ride and the races start at the Fitness Forum, two blocks from downtown Florence, so participants can use the facility's dressing rooms.
The half marathon course is USATF certified and all participants will receive medals as well as cash prizes for the top three male and female finishers.
The course winds its way through neighborhoods around Timrod Park and between Cherokee and Second Loop roads.
The half marathon takes off at 8 a.m., the 10K at 8:30 a.m. and 5K at 9 a.m.
Online registration ends Thursday at 5 p.m.
This year' festival will feature eight stages of live entertainment and more than 250 arts and crafts, nonprofit and food vendors.
The Ohio Players will headline the entertainment.
There are an enhanced Kids Zone and a STEM Zone this year, Jebaily said.
“It is all free,” he said. “This is a very family-friendly event.”
