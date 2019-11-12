FLORENCE, S.C. — Members of the national account sales team from Ruiz Foods took time out of their annual meeting Tuesday afternoon to pack lunch bags for children through Help 4 Kids Florence.
Team members cheered each other on as they pressed on at a good clip to fill pallets with brown-bag meals. They were scheduled spend at least two hours on the endeavor.
“Our sales meetings are a way for the National Accounts Team to meet our Florence Ruiz Foods Team Members. Volunteering while we are there is a way of getting to know the Florence community and learn about the impact these organizations make for their community members,” said Kevin Murphy, vice president of national accounts.
In addition to packing bags, the company donated $2,500 to the organization.
Help 4 Kids Florence is a volunteer organization that works to make sure children do not go hungry.
The organization's backpack program makes almost 3,000 food packs per week.
Ruiz Foods Team Members have volunteered with Help 4 Kids Florence in the past by hosting food drives and with general donations.
“Help 4 Kids Florence would like to thank Ruiz Foods for their years of support. Their generosity as provided bags of much needed food for the hungry children in Florence County. They truly are a company that cares for our community,” said Help 4 Kids Florence Vice President Allie Walker.
