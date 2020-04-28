FLORENCE, S.C. -- Ruiz Foods has donated more than 145,650 servings of El Monterey and Tornados products to Harvest Hope Food Bank which serves the Pee Dee and Midlands regions of South Carolina.
“Many communities are under a tremendous amount of stress due to this pandemic,” said Kim Ruiz Beck, Chairman, Ruiz Foods. “Food banks are an important resource during this time. Speaking for the entire Ruiz family, we have always felt it important to help the communities where we live and work ... particularly in times of difficulty ... and we want to do what we can to help eliminate hunger as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
"Food banks have seen an increase in individuals and families seeking help since many have experienced a decrease in work hours or job loss due to the Coronavirus," the company said through a release on the donation.
"Ruiz Foods wants to help make sure that no family is turned away due to lack of food," according to the release.
The food processor has partnered with the food bank since 2016.
The donated products include a mix of burritos, tacos and tornados.
