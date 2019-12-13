FLORENCE, S.C. — Ruiz Foods Products in Florence and the Salvation Army teamed up Friday to make Christmas a bit merrier for 40 children who were selected off the Angel Tree.
Employees stepped up throughout December and purchased toys, bicycles and other items for the children, who varied in age from newborn to 12 years old.
“We are very grateful that our team members continue to support our partnership with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program,” said Peter Mayadag, director of operations, Ruiz Foods Florence. “They work very hard to give back to the Florence community in a number of ways. During the holidays when many families are facing a bit of a tough time, team members came through to help put a smile on a child’s face.”
Representatives of the Salvation Army arrived at 7:45 a.m. Friday to take the truckload of toys to be sorted and prepared for distribution.
This is the fourth year that Ruiz Foods has partnered with the Salvation Army and they have helped 195 children receive gifts since then.
