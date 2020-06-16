FLORENCE, S.C. — Ruiz Foods Florence has announced the opening of an additional production line at its Florence plant. The expansion will bring nearly 200 new full-time jobs to Florence County.
Hiring has already begun for the first 100 employees for first shift, which will hopefully being in August, said Pete Mayadag, director of operations, Ruiz Foods Florence, in a phone interview on Tuesday. He said hiring for a second shift and about 100 more employees should begin in July. He said Ruiz hopes to get the second shift up and running about four to six weeks after hiring begins in July.
Ruiz Foods Florence has more than 900 employees working two production shifts and one sanitation shift.
“When we announced our expansion in 2017, we made the commitment to the community of Florence that we would double our production capacity in the next seven years,” Mayadag said in an announcement. “This opening of a new production line supports that 2017 commitment as the growing demand for our El Monterey products requires we increase capacity as we continue to service our existing and continually growing East Coast customer base.
The production line is designed to manufacture a variety of El Monterey products including taquitos, quesadillas, and empanadas.
Mayadag said the company has three facilities in South Carolina, Texas and California, He said that since the coronavirus pandemic the company has seen an increase in demand for its products as more people have been staying home and are looking for convenient options for meals.
The expansion is in part due to this increase in demand and the company’s commitment to the community.
“While the Covid-19 pandemic has affected jobs resulting in record-high unemployment,” Mayadag said, “it’s a pleasure to be able to bring new job opportunities to our community.”
Mayadag said they are excited to be able to expand during this time when so many people are out of work.
“We love the workforce and the businesses relationships that we have been able to establish in the community in the short time we have been here,” Mayadag said.
He said Ruiz appreciates the support it has received from the community and is doing what it can to get the new line up and running as quickly as possible.
Mayadag said the company is taking every precaution to keep employees safe during the pandemic by social distancing, taking temperatures, wearing masks, strict hand washing, putting up plastic shields, and following recommended guidelines. He said because of the nature of its business, Ruiz already had strict sanitation rules in place but is going above and beyond the recommended guidelines to ensure the safety of its employees and customers.
Ruiz purchased the property in Florence in 2014 and started the first line of production in 2016.
Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should send resumes to FlorenceJobs@ruizfoods.com or visit the SC Tech Jobs website for more information.
El Monterey is the flagship frozen Mexican food brand for Ruiz Foods and the top-selling brand of frozen Mexican food in the United States. Its products include burritos, tamales, breakfast burritos, empanadas, quesadillas, taquitos and more. Tornados, also distributed nationally, is the company’s snack brand and a leader on convenience store roller grills. Ruiz Foods produces these items at facilities in California, South Carolina and Texas, employing nearly 3,800 team members nationwide.
