FLORENCE, S.C. – Ruiz Foods employees raised $3,302 for McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment & Research on Oct. 17 as part of their fifth annual Pink Out Day.
In support of the fight against breast cancer during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, team members were encouraged to wear pink and, or each who wore pink, Ruiz Foods donated $5 to the McLeod Center for Canter Treatment and Research.
A total of 570 Ruiz Foods Florence team members participated and raised the money, which beat last year's total of $2,750.
“For the last five years, the Ruiz Foods Team Members have dedicated this month to helping the Mcleod Center for Cancer Treatment & Research,” said Pete Mayadag, Ruiz Foods Florence Operations Manager. “We are committed to showing that together, we can help fight and work to find a cure for this devastating disease.”
Since 2015 the Ruiz Foods plant in Florence has raised more then $9,700. for the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment & Research. Company-wide all three plant locations have raised more than $48,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.