FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Coalition will be able to help comfort families during a time of crisis with the donation of 50 no-sew blankets from Ruiz Food Team members as part of the Ruiz Cares program.
The blankets will be divided between the Pee Dee Coalition’s Durant Children’s Center and its Emergency Safe Shelter.
“Our team members really came together to make sure this project would be a success,” said Krista Meekins of Ruiz Foods Florence. “This is the second time this year we have worked with a local organization to help provide families some comfort during their time of need.”
Each child who enters the shelter will keep the blanket on leaving, said Tonya Davis, a child advocate with the shelter.
“It’s a safety net sometimes for them. They come in broken, and when they leave, they have something to remember us by,” Davis said. “They can keep it and carry it with them forever.”
About 40 Ruiz Foods Team members donated 69 hours to make the 50 blankets. Six of the blankets were completed by a Ruiz Florence supplier, Grain Craft, who saw the project being advertised in the hallway during a visit.
Including this donation, Florence Ruiz Foods Team members have donated a total of 85 blankets in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.