FLORENCE, S.C. — The second annual ruck to support the fight against veteran suicides has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unfortunately because of the coronavirus we are all on lockdown for our safety," said Shawn Laurie, organizer for the 22K Ruck for 22.
The event had been scheduled for April 21 with the proceeds to be donated to veterans organizations.
"As of right now it looks like it could be around September but we’re not 100% certain," Laurie said.
Last year's event kicked off before sunrise and included 85 hikers who worked their way along a West Florence loop that started and ended at the Florence Center and included Ebenezer Road and the rail trail.
"If you have donated $22 or more to the event you will receive your T-shirts," Laurie said of this year's participants. "They will still be purchased and will be available at our new event date. If you cannot make it at that time either we will mail you your shirt."
This year's event is sponsored by HopeHealth and the VFW.
