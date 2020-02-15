FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Florence has a rich history of serving the community dating back 100 years. The club will celebrate its centennial with festivities on Feb. 27 at the Florence Center.
The club started with 17 members and now has roughly 140 members.
A history has been compiled for the centennial and will be handed out at the event. The history was co-edited by club members Holly Beaumier and Mark Buyck Jr.
Beaumier said several sources of information were used to compile the history, including histories written for other key milestones of the club. Francis Marion University Library Archives contain a considerable amount of information about the early years of the club from 1920 to 1960, much of it from founding member J. Boone Aiken; from Dr. Walter “Doug” Smith, who kept records from 1950 to 1990 and wrote a history of the club, provided by Walter Floyd; from records kept through club newsletters; and from Tommy Taylor.
“Every member who attends the celebration should get a copy,” Beaumier said.
Beaumier said she and Buyck used these sources to come up with a full listing of all current and former Rotarians of the club. There are more than 900 names on the list, she said.
The history will include photos and responses from Rotarians as to why they joined Rotary and what it means to them.
The Rotary organization was started in Chicago on Feb. 23, 1905, by Paul Harris. The club was named Rotary to reflect that the meetings rotated through the establishments of its members. And somewhere along the way, Rotary’s motto became “Service Above Self.”
From the small group gathered by Paul Harris, clubs began organizing all over the country. By 1912 it became known as the International Association of Rotary Clubs to reflect its spread to other countries with clubs in England and Ireland.
Just 15 years after the initial Rotary meeting in Chicago, the Rotary Club of Florence was started on Feb. 1, 1920, and chartered as the 605th Rotary Club.
The Florence club was sponsored by the Greenville club to become the eighth club in South Carolina.
The charter members of the Florence club were J. Boone Aiken, David W. Alderman Jr., J. Davis Bridges, Marion L. Brockington, Mason C. Brunson, Charles E. Commander, Ben W. Covington, J. Wilbur Hicks, J. Maner Lawton, Marin D. Lucas Sr., Thomas Roddy Miller, Lincoln S. Morrison, D. Tilden Riley, R. Kennedy Rutledge, Simons R. Lucas, Herman A. Smith and T. B. Young, These men represented community and business leaders.
The group was represented by a newspaper publisher, a brick manufacturer, a banker, an attorney, a farmer and other professions. At that time only one member for each “classification” (profession) was accepted into the club. Beaumier said that in the last 20 years the Rotarians have done away with classifications.
J. Boone Aiken was the club’s first president. He served for three terms, the first two and again in the 1940s. Records show he was also the club’s first Paul Harris Fellow.
From Aiken to the current president, Blakeney Pate, the club has had two members serve as district governors — Aiken, 1930-1931, and David H. McLeod, 1952-1953. Four members have served as assistant district governors — Pete Johnson, Walter Floyd, Charles Saverance and Dr. Benjamin Ward.
In the beginning, the club met every Monday at noon at the Blue Bird Tea Room in Florence. It now meets every Monday at Victors in downtown Florence.
According to club history, the charter members listed the following priorities for service: roads, bridges, hospitals, care of crippled children, churches, and improvements in farming, assistance to YMCA and Boy Scouts, and Education Loan Fund for higher learning.
Beaumier said that after their first meeting “a telegram was sent to the legislature in support of building a bridge over the Great Pee Dee River. They were also in favor of building the Atlantic Coastal Highway, now known as U.S. 17.”
The Rotary Club of Florence initiated the establishment of the Crippled Children’s Home on Palmetto Street, taking an active role in its operation, she said.
As noted in the 1986 history of the club by Smith, “Although the issues being considered often were of a very serious nature, there was always a light side to Rotary meetings in the 1920s.”
“It started out as a fun-loving group who would entertain themselves,” Beaumier said.
At the meetings one or more members conduced what they called “stunts” or activities, which generally took the form of a game, contest or performance, she said.
Club member “Whistle” Smith is said to have entertained with a whistling selection, and on another occasion, Dr. Dolph Mobley held a spelling contest. There was also a George Washington Dance, Beaumier said.
Beaumier said the fellowship portion of their meetings replaced the entertainment. During fellowship, designated members talk about topics that concern Rotarians and tell jokes, she said.
Attendance rules were strict in the early days, she said. A charter member was dropped after four successive absences.
During the Great Depression fees for members and meals were reduced, she said.
She said the Depression caused the district to get in debt and club memberships were declining with several clubs threatening to surrender their charters.
Beaumier said Boone Aiken was elected as district governor under these “adverse conditions.” The history reads, “Boone visited all the District clubs — 58 across South Carolina and North Carolina. The District finished the year will all debts paid, no clubs lost and $500 in the treasury.”
One interesting thing Beaumier said she discovered while researching the club’s history was the story of a local physician who was giving a talk on the high rate of heart attacks in the Pee Dee when in the middle of the program the manager of the GE plant collapsed of a presumed heart attack. She said the history states that all of the medical members of the club jumped up and carried him from the room, ending the program.
Another interesting find was the mention a member who had perfect attendance for more than 50 years who had traveled to the World Series. He left the games early so that he wouldn’t miss a Rotary meeting. That’s dedication.
The club has initiated many service projects demonstrating Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
One of the club’s best known projects is the Florence Rotary Beauty Trail, a 13-mile route along some of Florence’s historic and beautiful streets and gardens, showcasing their beauty in springtime.
In the 1990s the Florence club became involved in The Gift of Love program, sponsoring mostly children from other countries to come to Florence for life-saving medical treatment they are unable to get in their own country.
The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation (ECCF) is another project of the club. When a speaker from the Coastal Community Foundation told the club during her talk that almost all of South Carolina, except the Pee Dee, was served by a community foundation, Rotary Club of Florence members set out to form the ECCF. Members agreed to fund the organization with $75,000 over three years to help cover the initial operating expenses, Beaumier said.
Ringing the Salvation Army bell during Christmas season is another project that is popular with members of the Rotary Club of Florence. Also at Christmas, the club helps underprivileged children with their Christmas shopping.
In the beginning years, the club focused much of its community service on the YMCA, Boy Scouts and the boys at the industrial school.
Education has been a beneficiary of Rotary’s commitment to community service.
It started the Educational Loan Fund, Beaumier said. It assisted students with their college expenses by giving them a loan, which they had to pay back.
In 1972, the Florence Rotary Club Scholarship was established at Francis Marion College, which provided grants instead of loans, she said.
In the early 1960s, the Florence club began sponsoring a study-abroad program.
The Rotary Club of Florence also supports education through the Dictionary Project, a nationwide program through which dictionaries are distributed to third-graders. The Florence club distributes the dictionaries in School District I and Circle Park.
Rotarians are also invested in Rotarians in Drug Deterrence Education (RIDDE), a program that addresses the prevention of alcohol and other drug use by youth through interaction between youth and Rotarians, Beaumier said. The program was initiated by another Florence Rotary Club — West Rotary Club in 1994.
The club hosts exchange students.
It also sponsors at Forget Me Not 5K Color Run/Walk each year in support of Alzheimer’s research.
Internationally, the Florence club supports the Clean Water Project, a service project of Rotary International.
In 2014, Rotarian Barry Wingard and his wife, Carrington, made a trip to Ghana with Rotary International, Beaumier said. They helped survey wells and other areas of need while on their trip.
Through the Rotary Foundation, the club has invested in hundreds of water, sanitation and hygiene education projects in more than 100 countries, she said.
The eradication of polio is another project of Rotary International and supported by the local club.
Beaumier said Rotary is a family tradition for some. She said through the years there have been several father-son memberships in the Florence Club, father-mother-son memberships and husband-wife memberships.
At least one company has had a member in Rotary for 100 years, she said. That is Willcox, Buyck & Williams PA. She said it currently has three members representing the law firm.
By the mid-80s, the Florence club was open to all races and women.
The first African-American members of the club joined in 1985. They were Bert Brown, Earl Wilson and Dr. Joe Heyward, who is still an active member.
The first female to join the club was Elizabeth Walker in 1987. She was followed by Mary Demetrious, Mariam Swiler and Carla Shelton in 1988.
Sylvia Perkins was elected the first female president of the club in 1997.
Beaumier said she had fun putting the history together although it was a little “overwhelming” at times. She has been a member of the club for about 10 years.
