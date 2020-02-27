FLORENCE, S.C. — Blake Pate had no idea what he was getting into when he began the progression toward becoming president of the Rotary Club of Florence.
Pate said he had been told that if things went according to plan, he would be the president during the year the club had its 100th anniversary. He spoke briefly before the club held a gala to celebrate its 100th anniversary Thursday evening at the Florence Center.
As president, he began learning about the club's history.
"Though hard to believe, our club was founded in 1920, 15 years after Rotary International began," Pate said in prepared comments in the program for the gala. "While reviewing all that this club has achieved over the past hundred years, I have been truly humbled and astounded at the amazing impact the Rotary Club of Florence has had."
The Rotary Club International was founded in 1905 in Chicago when three business acquaintances began meeting with each other. They selected the name Rotary, as the initial meetings rotated between their offices. The club began to grow shortly thereafter and expanded throughout the 1910s.
Fifteen years later, on Feb. 1, 1920, the Rotary Club of Florence was granted Charter No. 605 by Rotary President Albert S. Adams.
Its founder was J. Boone Aiken.
Seventeen men were the first members of the Florence club.
Mark Buyck III said his great-grandfather was actually a member of the club 100 years ago. He added that his great-grandfather wasn't one of the initial members to form the club but joined the year of its founding.
Buyck III also said that his father, Mark Buyck Jr., served as president of the club 50 years ago.
According to Rotary records, Buyck Jr. served as a president in 1970-1971.
Buyck Jr. and Boone Aiken III provided an overview of the club's history at the gala Thursday evening.
Buyck III would follow in his father's footsteps, joining the club more than 30 years ago and serving as its president during 2003-2004.
The firm that both Buycks work at, Willcox, Buyck and Williams, also has a long history with the club.
The elder Buyck and Holly Y. Beaumier are the authors of a book chronicling the club's history.
Pate also listed several of the club's projects in his message. These include packing meals and Christmas shopping for the less fortunate, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, and several international service projects.
"The Rotary Club of Florence has an amazing impact, locally and internationally," Pate said. "As I reflect on our history, I can't help but turn one eye toward the future."
A part of that future will be President-elect Derek Hemmingson.
Having the opportunity to learn about the club's history wasn't lost on him.
"It's been exciting to me to meet some of the historic members of this club and be a part of what they've accomplished over the last century," Hemmingson said.
And Thursday evening's event was about celebrating that history.
"Thank you, Florence Rotarians, for 100 years of service," Pate said. "Here's to 100 more."
"Everybody is in good humor, and it's a good event," Buyck said.
Guests at the event included Anne Matthews, past vice president of Rotary International; David Stovall, Rotary International Treasurer; David Michaux, past Rotary International director; Johnny Moore, District 770 governor; and Jammie McDonald, assistant district governor.
Matthews delivered the keynote address.
