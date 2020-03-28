DARLINGTON, S.C. — State Rep. Robert Williams once again will seek two offices in the 2020 election.
Williams, a Democrat who currently represents House District 62 in the South Carolina House of Representatives, filed on Friday to run in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 7 seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. He previously filed to run for reelection for the state seat at 2:26 p.m. on Monday, March 16, the first day of filing for races to be contested in the June 9 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
Williams ran for the same two offices in 2018, retaining his Statehouse seat over two Democrats, Joe Ard and Linda Byrd Spearman, and a Republican, Billy Baldwin. In the congressional race, Williams won a runoff against Hartsville's Mal Hyman to win the Democratic nomination but lost in the general election to Rice.
Williams said he had learned a lot from his previous runs, particularly the importance of name recognition in the eastern counties (Horry and Georgetown) that compose the Seventh Congressional District.
"All of the people just didn't know who I was," Williams said.
This time, he added, it was his goal to do better in heavily Republican Horry County that Rice calls home.
In the Democratic primary for the congressional seat, Williams faces Melissa Watson and William H. "Cowboy" Williams as of Friday afternoon.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Rice and Libertarian Larry Guy Hammond in the general election.
Hammond ran against Rice for the Republican nomination in 2018.
In the state race, as of Friday afternoon, Williams faces no competition to retain his seat.
Filing will continue until noon on Monday.
Nothing prohibits a person from running for multiple offices in the same election in South Carolina. However, the South Carolina Constitution prohibits dual office holding, meaning Williams would face a choice if he were elected to both positions.
In 2018, Williams told the Morning News that if elected to both, he would resign his seat in the South Carolina General Assembly to serve in Congress.
Williams was first elected to the South Carolina General Assembly in 2006. He was born and raised in Darlington. Williams attended Darlington public schools before attending college and joining the military. He retired after over 20 years as a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.