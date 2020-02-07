DARLINGTON — Robert L. “Bobby” Kilgo will seek reelection to the Darlington County Council.
Kilgo, who has represented Council District 1 since 2013, announced his re-election bid Wednesday afternoon. The district includes much of the city of Darlington and Palmetto Precinct.
Kilgo said he wanted to continue his work to improve the quality of life of the residents, improve the county’s fiscal responsibility, and improve economic conditions.
He has also worked to address blight and litter, create new jobs, and build a new courthouse.
After retiring from the practice of law, Kilgo returned to college and is seeking a history degree from Francis Marion University. He is president of the Darlington Kiwanis Club and the South Carolina Bar Senior Lawyers Division. He is also past president of the Darlington Downtown Redevelopment Association.
Kilgo is married to Sue Kilgo and has three adult sons, two adult stepdaughters and eight grandchildren.
