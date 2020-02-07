Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC CAPE FEAR AT LOCK AND DAM 1 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.19 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 25.2 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL RISES MAY BE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 25.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT LOGGING OPERATIONS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM PEE DEE. FLOODING OF FARMLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER WILL WORSEN. &&