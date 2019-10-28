DARLINGTON, S.C. – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a recent armed robbery at the Dollar General at the intersection of Lamar Highway and Center Road.
According to witnesses, a stocky black male entered the store at approximately 9:50 p.m. wearing a mask, presented a firearm and demanded money, Lt. Robby Kilgo with the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.
Investigators have released images from the video surveillance from inside the store. The suspect’s direction or mode of travel is not known at this time, because this Dollar General lacks outside video surveillance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.