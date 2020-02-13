FLORENCE, S.C. — A section of Lebanon Road near Effingham was closed Thursday night after the “discovery of bomb-making material,” according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
In an email to news media, Maj. Micheal Nunn of the sheriff’s office said there was “no immediate threat to the public.”
He did not disclose what the bomb-making material was or how it was discovered.
Nunn said the sheriff’s office and SLED are investigating.
He said the road would be reopened to local traffic Thursday night but might be closed again around 9 a.m. “depending on the progress of the investigation.”
