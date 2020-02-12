JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice's staff will host mobile office hours in Johnsonville, Pamplico, Coward, Timmonsville, Hartsville and Darlington in late February.
During these sessions, constituents can meet with members of Rice’s staff for help with issues involving federal agencies. The staff will assist on issues including veterans benefits and services, Social Security benefits, the IRS, obtaining passports and more.
The Johnsonville mobile office is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Johnsonville City Hall at 111 W. Broadway St. The Pamplico mobile office is scheduled for 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Pamplico Public Library at 100 E. Main St.
The Coward mobile office is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the courtroom of the Coward City Hall at 3720 U.S. 52. The Timmonsville mobile office is scheduled for 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the meeting room of the Timmonsville Library at 298 W. Smith St.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Rice's staff will be in the city council chambers at the Hartsville City Hall from 10 a.m.-noon and in the old city council chamber of the Darlington City Municipal Court building from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Hartsville City Hall is at 100 E. Carolina Ave. The Darlington City Municipal Court building is at 400 Pearl St.
Rice, a Republican who was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
For directions or additional details regarding mobile office hours, contact the Pee Dee District Office at 843-679-9781 or the Grand Strand District Office at 843-445-6459.
