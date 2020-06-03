HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Beaus and Belles Boutique, Hartsville’s newest shop to open downtown, held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning. The shop’s first day of business was May 30.
The boutique sells women’s clothing, accessories, gifts and home goods.
Co-owner Lauri Dunn-Trzebiatowski and her daughter, Alexis Graves of Florence, said they will eventually offer a line of men’s clothing. The boutique is named after her Lab, Beau.
She operates the boutique with her daughter. Both are formerly of Beaufort.
Originally an online boutique, this will be the mother-daughter duo’s first storefront location as South Carolina begins to reopen after the coronavirus shutdown. The owners said they are providing a safe and welcoming environment while following state regulations.
The boutique tries to consider every woman’s budget and body shape without compromising on quality or style. Beaus and Belles carries women’s sizes up to 3X.
Dunn-Trzebiatowski said they have had a lot of positive feedback and many women interested in their larger sizes since they opened. She said they have had some difficulty in getting merchandise to the store during the pandemic.
““We love being here in Hartsville. Everyone is so welcoming,” Dunn-Trzebiatowski said. “The women are very excited,”
Dunn-Trzebiatowski said they first looked for a location in Florence but couldn’t find just what they were looking for, but found just the right location in Hartsville.
Mayor Mel Pennington welcomed the store owners to downtown Hartsville for the ribbon cutting. He said their boutique is the perfect size for what Hartsville is trying to accomplish in the downtown. He applauded them for their entrepreneurial spirit and taking a chance on opening during one of the scariest of times.
“I like Hartsville,” Dunn-Trzebiatowski said “It is cozy. I like the atmosphere of downtown Hartsville. And I fell in love with the building.”
She said they are “all about small towns and shopping locally.”
Dunn-Trzebiatowski said there was a lot of work involved in turning the store front into a clothing boutique, but her husband did much of it.
“He put in the hours,” Dunn-Trzebiatowski said.
Beaus and Belles Boutique will donate 10 percent of its May 30 opening-day profits to the local food bank. Going forward, the boutique also plans on hosting a “Giving Tuesday” on the third Tuesday of every month. Customers will be able to vote for a charity the boutique will donate a portion of its profits to for that day.
The women said they like to give back to the community and will be reaching out to nonprofits in the area. Dunn- Trzebiatowski said they are looking for an organization that provides clothing for women only.
Beaus and Belles Boutique hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit https://bbboutiquesc.com/.
