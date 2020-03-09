FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party will hear from a commissioner on International Religious Freedom at its monthly meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday with refreshments being served at 6:30 p.m.
It will be held at the Ponyor Adult Education Center, located at 301 South Dargan St.
Rev. Johnnie Moore, a Florence native, was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to International Religious Freedom Commission.
Moore is expected to speak on Trump’s relationship with his evangelical supporters and his achievements in that area.
The meeting will also feature a drawing for door prizes including dinners and treats from Freeman’s Bakery, Rogers BBQ, Texas Roadhouse and Venus Restaurant.
