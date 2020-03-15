FLORENCE, S.C. — Rev. Johnnie Moore Jr. felt the warmth of the Palmetto State last week as returned to Florence.
Moore, a commissioner with United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, recently spoke at the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party. Before that meeting, he spoke with the Morning News about his life and his time in Florence.
"I was born in Sumter, and we spent about half of my childhood here," Moore said. "We'd live in Florence and then move somewhere for a period of time and end up back in Florence, until going into my 10th grade year we moved to Virginia."
While in Florence, Moore attended Florence Christian School and South Florence High School.
"I consider South Carolina home, where my roots are," Moore said. "Virginia is a second home."
To give his speech, Moore flew into Charlotte Douglas International Airport and then drove from there to Florence.
"I felt this warmth," Moore said of his return to Florence.
Moore said he found it unbelievable how much the city had grown and developed. He specifically mentioned eating Monday evening in downtown Florence. Still, Moore said, the city hasn't lost the characteristics that made it his hometown.
Moore attended the rest of high school in Lynchburg, Virginia. After graduating, he enrolled at Liberty University.
He spent the next several years at Liberty, eventually working as the school's senior vice president of communications and campus pastor.
Moore turned to his time in Florence for inspiration for sermons and his messages at the beginning of his time as the campus pastor.
"So much of what I know about the Bible, the verse I have memorized, they came from here," Moore said. "They came from my family. They came from Florence Baptist Temple. Not just sermons from the Bible, but sermons about life."
Moore said he felt a strong connection with Florence Baptist Pastor Bill Monroe.
"I sent a note to Pastor Monroe last night," Moore said. "I just said, 'Look, I've been blessed in my life in lots of different ways and lots of different things. I've received honors, but I look back and I'm forever indebted to him, to the church, to his ministry, to this town, to the people here."
Moore, according to his company biography, was personally recruited by producer Mark Burnett to serve as chief of staff and vice president of faith content for his United Artists Media Group after 13 years at Liberty.
At United Artists Media Group, Moore continued to work on his ministry on the side.
He drew a parallel with the Apostle Paul working as a tent-maker rather than taking donations from early church members.
After a few years, he felt pulled to work on promoting religious freedom, particularly among the oppressed.
One of the most powerful causes of religious freedom he felt was the Islamic State's treatment of Christians and other religious minorities as it reached the height of its power.
"I just bought a commercial airline ticket, and I dropped into the country, into Erbil," Moore said. "I met with displaced Christians. There were thousands and thousands of displaced Christians as well as Yazidis. I heard their stories, and I was inspired by their faith."
One thing that struck Moore was that the Christians painted crosses on the tops of their tents.
"ISIS was nearby," Moore said. "If it were me, I would be a little scared. I'm in my tent, but I wouldn't put a cross on it. But, these people were fearless. They were unashamed of their faith."
The Christians he spoke to said they felt forgotten.
Moore resolved to tell their stories, eventually writing a book called "Defying ISIS: Preserving Christianity in the Place of its Birth."
A close relative suggested that Moore form his own company.
This suggestion led to the formation of the KAIROS company where Moore could leverage his experience in communications into a company. Moore located his company in Northern Virginia to be closer to Washington, D.C.
He resolved from the beginning to donate 20% of his time to causes of religious freedom around the world with a particular interest in the Middle East.
In the past 18 months, Moore has visited Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
Moore said he had recently returned from a trip to Nigeria.
While he worked at Liberty, Moore met Donald Trump.
When Trump was working toward winning the Republican nomination in 2016, he appointed Moore to an evangelical council on his campaign. After his election, Trump appointed Moore and two others to the nine-member Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Three of the remaining six members are appointed by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and the remaining three are appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley.
Moore said regardless of political differences, he is struck by how well the independent committee worked together for causes of religious freedom.
He added that Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and a Democratic appointee to the commission, was one of his best friends there.
