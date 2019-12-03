The Morning News retracted an article Monday that it posted earlier in the day on SCNow.com about co-owner Chris Duffy of the Carolina Havoc indoor football team.
Comments that were attributed to Duffy came from somebody who phoned the newspaper and falsely claimed to be Duffy.
The Morning News apologizes for the mistake.
