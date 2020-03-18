FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants are facing their own set of challenges with the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday issued an order that all bars and restaurants close in-house service to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The closings began Wednesday. Especially hit hard are small, family-owned, local establishments. Many in Florence are adapting and making changes to the way they do business.
Jackie Travis, owner of Wholly Smokin’ in downtown Florence, said the dining room is closed and the way the restaurant does business is changing for now.
“We are changing our business model to not only have Waitr delivery service but curbside service as well,” Travis said. “We are rolling out a new menu for box lunches.”
She said doctors, lawyers and other business professionals still have to work and eat lunch.
For families, the restaurant is preparing a menu for evening pickup. She said people don’t always have time in their day to cook meals. For their convenience, Wholly Smokin’ will prepare family-size meals to be picked up.
She said the city has coned off parking spaces in front of her business for pickup.
Menu items will be placed on sandwich board signs outside the restaurant and on social media.
Travis said the restaurant is making plans to accommodate the public and take care of employees.
She said servers who rely on tips have been given other assignments so they are still taken care and not unemployed.
“We are going to see a lot of people in the restaurant industry whose lives will be affected by this mandate,” Travis said. “Wholly Smokin’ isn’t going anywhere. We are going to do all we can to get through this together.”
She has been a member of the downtown since 2014.
At Jumpin J's on South Irby Street on Wednesday a line of cars stretched from the drive-thru window at 10:15 a.m.
"We have daily customers who come through at this time," said Lakeisha Richardson, manager, as she worked the front counter, the drive-thru window and the phone.
The dining room was empty save for a vendor who was there to sanitize the bathrooms.
Nathan Feldt, with Enviro-Master Services, who was on hand at Jumpin' J's to handle the bathrooms, said restaurants were starting to request hand-sanitizing stations to place throughout dining rooms — before the dining rooms were closed.
Feldt said his company, as the response to COVID-19 ramps up, was also starting to get inquiries about spray sanitizing locations.
Feldt said his company used a hospital-grade product that was electrostatically charged through a spray gun and killed, among other germs, influenza, hepatitis and coronavirus.
At the Subway on South Irby Street the dining room chairs were placed atop the tables and a worker, the only person in the restaurant, tidied up the serving line between breakfast and lunch.
At The Drive In on Palmetto Street chains blocked off the dining room while several tables had "Out of Service" signs on them.
The usual lunch crowd was absent but a steady stream of customers passed through to pick up orders from the front counter.
Holt Bros. BBQ, 1720 Burger Bar and Jack’s Place owner Jack Holt is trying a different approach to staying busy. He has been feeding school children free from Jack’s Place all week.
He plans to have curbside service, walk-in and pickup at all of his locations.
“We don’t have a drive-thru, but we are thankful for those who do,” Holt said. “We are going to use our staff for to-go orders and try to get creative.”
They also have Waitr delivery service.
The Holts are in the process of opening another barbecue restaurant in Darlington. Holt said work continues on renovating the building and is nearly finished, but the opening will have to be delayed.
“I believe things will work out,” he said.
Southern Hops Brewing Company at 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane features house-brewed beer, wings and pizza. The restaurant has to rethink how it operates.
“For now, we are operating our normal hours,” said Jolie Deaton, director of operations. “We are offering curb-side, carryout and deliveries of our regular menu. We do our own deliveries within a 15-mile radius.”
She said the business brews its own beer, and it can be picked up to go.
Deaton said Wednesday was a very slow day with only a couple of orders for lunch.
“It has affected us greatly,” Deaton said. “We are keeping everyone (employees) for now and thinking about how to creatively keep them working. We are considering maybe housecleaning and painting.”
She said employees for whom this is a second job or who are not the breadwinner of the family are being asked if they would like to take some time off.
Tubbs, owned by Downcountry Dining Group, is offering delivery service, curbside and pickup. The group also owns King Jefe and Sweet Bakery and is a partner in Pizza Mio.
“We are rotating everyone so they can work,” said J. J. Dupre, general manager. “Instead of five on the line, we have only two.”
“Hopefully, things will get back to normal before we have to lay anyone off,” Dupre said.
At King Jefe, they are considering making up frozen meals to go.
“We are doing everything we can to keep things sanitized,” she said.
Maria Mitropoulos, assistant general manager, of Victors in downtown Florence said it is doing several things to survive.
“We have merged our lunch and dinner menu so that people will have more flexibility when ordering,” she said.
For lunch they can order sandwiches, salads and entrees, she said. And in the evening, they can order burgers, salads, a bowl of soup or a steak.
Mitropoulos said people can place an order by phone and pick it up in a designated parking space in the back parking lot across from the Waters Building. The restaurant also has Waitr delivery service.
“We are hoping to get free delivery soon,” she said.
“We have been able to keep some employees,” Mitropoulos said.
She said there isn’t enough work for all 45 members of her staff.
All of their banquet services have been canceled.
“We can still cater off-premise,” she said.
As for their hotel guests, Mitropoulos said, they can pick up meals to go. She said there is no room service.
Richardson said she hopes COVID-19 passes through quickly.
"I hope it's done fast because it's affecting everybody, even the kids. I have a kid out of school who is going stir crazy after just one day," Richardson said. "It's never bring your kid to work day especially when you're working with the public."
If people want to have local restaurants they can frequent when this is over, Richardson said, the public needs to think about take-out as a way to ensure their favorite restaurants survive.
"It's very important. Not only for the owner but for the employees also," Richardson said. "We've had to do cutbacks this week all of a sudden because the dining room is closed. We have a lobby girl who can't work because there's nothing for her to do."
“We have been presented with an impossible situation,” said Dale Barth, owner of Red Bone Alley at the Florence Mall and Town Hall in downtown Florence. “We are trying to feed people curbside and pickup, trying family-size portions.”
As he set up a tent outside Red Bone on Wednesday for curbside orders, Barth said, “We are being met with roadblocks at every turn.”
He was hoping to set up picnic tables in the parking lot but said that doesn’t seem possible at the moment.
Barth said he is looking into the possibility of delivery but isn’t willing to take on the responsibility of employees delivering meals just yet. He said there are liability issues to consider.
He said most family-owned restaurants are essentially losing about 90 percent of their business.
Barth said the situation is a disaster. He has about 80-90 employees at Red Bone and another 40 at Town Hall, which will have to close for now.
Barth said he will have to lay off some employees.
“We are trying to stay open; everyone is trying to save jobs,” Barth said.
He said he has a couple of employees who are college students from up north and they don’t know how they are going to pay their rent.
“People are really afraid,” he said.
“I’ve been in the business for about 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Barth said. “We are optimistic things will get better.”
“Family-owned, small businesses are being hit hard,” he said. “The little guy is going to have a hard time staying open. Restaurant folks are resilient and we will get through this but it will take an effort on everyone’s part.”
That was a sentiment echoed by Sen. Kent Williams in a Facebook post Wednesday.
"Fast food restaurants have plenty to stay afloat, but our local restaurants that are staying open for to-go orders NEED us right now," Williams said through his Facebook account. "Be sure to call in to your local restaurants for your take out! Some are even doing curbside service so you don't have to get out of the car."
