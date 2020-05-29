FLORENCE, S.C. — Friday morning, along with a whole bunch of like-minded people, I queued up at McLeod Regional Medical Center to be tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
I not exhibiting any symptoms but, statistically, knowing who isn't infected is as important as knowing who is for state statisticians who are keeping score as this plague goes on.
With that in mind I decided it was the responsible thing to do.
That, and my family physician has taught me to never let my discomfort stand in the way of making sure I was healthy. A lesson she drives home on an all-too-regular basis.
All that thinking got me to the point where I was sitting in a line of cars at 7:45 a.m., the last SUV before the line snaked out onto Cheves Street, listening to the morning news on NPR and eating what passed for breakfast.
I have covered many drive-thru events throughout the years and knew pretty much what to expect. I got my paperwork and filled it out long before the line of cars started moving.
Some pulled to the side in the parking garage to, I suspect, fill out their forms.
Two forms to be exact. Short, sweet and to the point. Put your personal information on this one and sign that one.
Not that I can procrastinate, but the doctor who handed me the forms to start with came back later to make sure I'd filled mine out. He did that for everybody, but I think that was just to make me feel better.
Somebody removed a barricade and the line moved into the parking garage.
At the second floor I dropped my paperwork into a large Ziploc bag that somebody was nice enough to put under my windshield wipers so I could keep an eye on it as I worked my way around and back down.
At the bottom someone was nice enough to go over my answers with me. Apparently my handwriting IS that bad.
After that I moved forward for the main event, something McLeod photographer Sidney Glass was kind enough to document for me.
The face-shielded tech told me to lean my head back and explained she needed to insert this probe up both nostrils for about ten seconds each — and that it needed to go way back.
And she did, and it did, and I made some interesting noises. I don't know if she struck gold, but gold might be the only thing she didn't strike.
Then, as quickly as it started, it was over and I was on my way around to get my story — granted with everything north of my shoulders running and my sinuses stinging.
Like so many things, though, the anticipation was much worse than the real thing was. I whine and exaggerate a bit but, in the overall scheme of life, the experience wasn't that bad.
Monday or Tuesday I'll know if I passed the test.
It should come back negative unless I'm an asymptomatic spreader, in which case I'll know and do the responsible thing — whatever that turns out to be.
