FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety is expected to provide an overview of a proposed third capital project sales to the Florence County Republican Party on Tuesday.
Dorriety confirmed Thursday at a Florence County Council special meeting that he would be providing an overview of the reasons for the tax and ask for Republican support for it.
The capital project sales tax is also known as a penny sales tax because it is a tax of 1% and 1% of $1 is a penny.
The Republicans are also expected to hear from Holly Gatling, the current executive director of South Carolina Citizens for Life, and Loren Enns, the executive director for the national campaign for a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
South Carolina Citizens for Life works toward restoring legal protection to the unborn and to protecting innocent human life.
The balanced budget amendment effort is a movement started by Mike Huckabee and Scott Walker.
Te meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Poynor Adult Education Building at 301 S. Dargan St.
Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.