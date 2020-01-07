FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three Florence One Schools were placed on lockdown and a home was gutted by fire Tuesday afternoon in a series of events that started with the report of a hostage situation.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house in the 3000 Block of South Bruins Lane in response to a reported hostage situation, said Maj. Mike Nunn.
While deputies were en route the reported hostage left the house and the suspect barricaded themselves into the house and threatened to do harm to themselves or others, Nunn said.
Then the house caught fire, Nunn said.
Howe Springs and Florence firefighters responded to the house fire at the request of the sheriff's office, said Howe Springs Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Bennett. Firefighters had to stage at a location off site until it was safe to approach the house.
"We were able to get the suspect to surrender," Nunn said. "He's been transported to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and other injuries."
"It was about at the time South Florence High School was about to let out so school was placed on lockout status," Nunn said.
Southside Middle School and the Florence Career Center were also locked down, said a Florence One Schools official.
Once firefighters were able to get in to fight the fire they controlled it and extinguished it, but not before the house was a total loss, Bennett said.
Neither firefighters nor law enforcement officers were injured, Bennett and Nunn said.
Florence Police and Florence County EMS responded to the incident as well.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
