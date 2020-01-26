FLORENCE, S.C. — Renee Yarborough has been helping people purchase their dream homes for about 18 years.
Yarborough said she worked in Dr. Townsend Holt’s office for about 20 years before deciding to change careers. A friend suggested that she consider going into real estate.
“I waited until my son got his driver’s license; I took the real estate courses and then the exam,” she said. “I had a relative who knew Burt (Jordan),” she said.
She joined Burt Jordan Realtors in 2002.
Her hard work and dedication over the years has paid off. She was named the Realtor Association of the Greater Pee Dee’s 2019 Realtor of the Year.
“It was my first time receiving the honor,” Yarborough said. “I was as shocked as I’ve ever been about anything.”
She said the award came with a trophy and gift card.
“It is such a satisfying feeling to know you are recognized by your peers,” she said. “It is a real honor.”
The award is given each year to a member of the association who has “shown outstanding leadership, commitment and skill in the real estate industry.” The person must be active in community service.
Nominations are accepted and candidates are reviewed by an independent panel of real estate professionals.
The award was presented in November.
Yarborough said she believes that community service and education are important parts of being good at real estate.
“I am the kind of person who wants to stick with something and see it through,” she said.
This applies to finding the perfect home for her clients.
The best thing about being a real estate agent is the friendships made, she said. Yarborough said she has met a lot of people through real estate.
“I have made some great and lasting friendships,” she said. “Some have moved away, and we are still friends.”
Yarborough said it is a great feeling to help first-time homebuyers.
“Helping young couples to purchase their first home, which is a dream for them, is very rewarding,” she said.
Yarborough said success has come from adapting to the changes in the market.
“I got into it (real estate) at a time when the market was really good,” she said.
Yarborough stayed with it through the market downfall in 2008 and to what she says is a healthy market today.
Yarborough has been actively involved in her profession serving as secretary/treasurer of the Realtor Association of the Greater Pee Dee in 2009. Her awards are numerous. She has been a multi-million dollar producer since 2003 and the top producer for Burt Jordan Realtors in 2011, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, as well as a Top Listing Agent since 2015.
Other professional awards include Professional Growth award 2003 and 2004, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Leading Edge Society Award 2016, 2019 and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Honor Society Award 2017 and 2018.
She is active in the community as well. She is a former board member of the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity and is a current member of the Pee Dee Business and Professional Women’s Group. She has served as its secretary. She is also an ambassador for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Yarborough is a graduate of Winthrop University.
She and her husband, Craig, have one son, Lansing. He and his wife, Wesley, have an infant son, Cole.
The Yarboroughs live in the Sardis community of Florence County, where she enjoys gardening and spending time on the family farm.
