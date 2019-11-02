FLORENCE, S.C. — Mike Reichenbach will not be running for mayor.
Reichenbach said he and his wife, Charisse, had prayed about the decision for a week and had come to the conclusion that being mayor of Florence wasn't something they wanted to do.
"We appreciate your patience this past week as we stepped back from public communication in order to quiet our minds as we sought God’s will for our lives," Reichenbach said in a Facebook post Friday. "Here’s the point: We will not seek the office of the Mayor of Florence. We love this City, Region and State, and we are serious about supporting our community. But we simply have not felt called to run for Mayor."
He previously told the Morning News that he and Charisse were considering running for mayor and would let the community know of their decision in about a week.
Reichenbach said a week ago that several members of the community had approached him about running for the position when it is up for election in 2020.
The Reichenbachs own and operate Ford/Lincoln, Chevrolet, and Volkswagen dealerships in Florence.
Reichenbach, an Ohio native, graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and the University of Michigan where he obtained an MBA.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela announced his decision not to seek a fourth term at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon where he delivered the state of the city address.
Current Councilman George D. Jebaily announced his candidacy for mayor on Oct. 18.
