FLORENCE, S.C. — Mike Reichenbach is expected to make a decision soon on whether to enter the race to become Florence’s next mayor.
Reichenbach said he and his wife, Charisse, intend to pray about it before making a decision. He said they understood it was a family commitment to serve as the city's mayor.
"Our plan is to: seek Biblical wisdom; PRAY; seek Godly counsel; have many robust conversations; consider our many other options of how to serve Florence; make a choice; then trust the Lord for the best answer," Reichenbach said on Facebook. "Charisse and I expect to make our decision in a week or so."
He said he and his wife share many of the community's concerns, including economic development for the entire city, addressing and remediating racial division and continuing to develop top-tier schools.
"In the meantime, we ask for your prayers that we may receive guidance, wisdom and direction from our Lord whom we serve," Reichebach said. "Because if the position isn’t clearly from Him, then our hearts cannot be in it and we would not want it. Instead we would support whomever else should be in the Office of Mayor of our wonderful City of Florence."
Reichenbach said Thursday morning that several members of the community had approached him about running for the position when it is up for election in 2020.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela has announced that he would not be seeking a fourth term as mayor.
"Since Mayor Wukela announced on October 10th that he would not be seeking reelection next year, we have been absolutely surprised, overwhelmed, humbled and honored to have received many calls and requests for me to run for the Office of Mayor of Florence," Reichenbach said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.
Reichenbach added that the requests made him smile as he remembered the first and only time that he ran for —and won — office: student council president at the high school he attended in Ohio.
"That version of 'Mike' had less grey hair and fewer pounds than the current version," he said in the Facebook post.
The requests have continued daily, Reichenbach said. He said he and his wife, Charisse, could not be dismissive of the heartfelt intentions even though they do not consider themselves politicians.
"Solidifying our business has been our first priority since we arrived in Florence," Reichenbach continued. "Thanks to our incredible teams and loyal customers, all three of our dealerships are now well established."
The Reichenbachs own and operate Ford/Lincoln, Chevrolet, and Volkswagen dealerships in Florence.
He and Charisse have been involved in a number of community activities, according to the Facebook post. Reichenbach listed being chair-elect of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Florence, Leadership South Carolina, the McLeod Health Foundation, the Florence-Darlington Technical Foundation, serving as a game warden and being "commissioned in the South Carolina Military Department."
Charisse, he said, is involved in the Florence One Schools Fellows in Education, McLeod Health Fellows and being a church youth group leader.
He said his family is beginning its 12th year in Florence and moving to the community was like an an adoption rather than a change of address.
"We feel as fully and completely a part of the Florence community as if we had been born here," Reichenbach said.
Reichenbach, an Ohio native, graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and the University of Michigan, from which he holds an MBA.
If he runs and is elected, Reichenbach will join Wukela as Florence mayors with ties to the Buckeye State. Wukela's father, Steve, is a native of Mansfield, Ohio.
Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily has already declared his intention to run for the office of mayor in 2020.
