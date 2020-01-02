FLORENCE, S.C. — Registration is open for the 2020 South Carolina Senior Sports Classic.
Registration for the two-weekend event opened on Jan. 1 according to the city of Florence's recreation department.
The event is scheduled for two weekends, May 8-9 and 14-16.
Ambulatory sports to be played at the games include archery, badminton, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, disc golf, free throw, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, pocket billiards, power walking, race walking, racquetball, shuffleboard, softball, softball throwing, spin casting, spot shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, a triathlon, a relay triathlon, volleyball, and a 5K run.
Non-ambulatory sports to be played include bowling, horseshoes, and shuffleboard.
Competition is offered for men and women in five-year age increments from 40-44 to 100 and over.
In addition to the sporting events and educational sessions, there is also a dinner and celebration of athletes, bingo, fitness and education classes and more.
Local games in Florence are scheduled for the weekend of May 2 at the Leatherman Senior Center. There are also local games scheduled in Fort Mill on April 23-26, Georgetown on April 25-26, Greenville on April 29-May 1, and in Sumter on April 30-May 3.
Anyone 40 and over can compete in the games, but only those 50 or older can qualify to compete at the National Senior Games, or Senior Olympics, which are held every other year.
Florence came to host the sports classic through a chance visit of a former Harlem Globetrotter to the city’s recreation department. An event that started as a one-day event for seniors in the community has become a multi-weekend competition that is the home of the state senior games.
The games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Smith University Center on the campus of Francis Marion University. Those wishing to attend or volunteer are advised to visit the Smith Center when they arrive on the campus.
For more information about the sports classic, visit scseniorgames.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.