FLORENCE, S.C. – The red kettles have been out in small numbers for a couple of weeks, but they will be out in force starting Black Friday.
The shorter Christmas shopping season this year has compressed the time the Salvation Army will have to meet its $100,000 goal for this year's Red Kettle Campaign.
"All of our kettles will be out in full force that Friday. They'll be at all the local Walmarts around town and some in the counties we serve," said Heather Steverson, business manager for the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army.
The Army is looking for volunteers to help ring at the Kettles as well, Steverson said.
"We always need volunteers to spend a couple of hours ringing the season, have some family time and for a good cause," Steverson said.
"There is nothing more joyful than watching a child put their coins in a kettle, or listening to someone share their story of how at one time they needed, and the Army was there for them," Steverson said. "Giving back is always a huge reward to see what good you build in the community."
The Red Kettle Campaign raises money for the Army to help provide Christmas assistance to those in need as well as help with rent, food and utilities throughout the year along with the proceeds from the organization's Family stores.
For the second consecutive year, there will be a day when churches from across the Pee Dee take a kettle for the day.
"Lots of churches and organizations come out and get their people together and do a community service for us," Steverson said. "Last year we were able to have a wonderful campaign so this will be the second year."
An organization can keep a kettle staffed throughout the day with nobody obligated for more than an hour or two to ring.
This year's church day will be on Dec. 14.
Steverson said anyone who wants to volunteer for kettle time can contact her by email at Heather.Steverson@uss.salvationarmy.org, by calling 843-662-4461 ext. 7 or go on Facebook and click the icon that says register to ring.
