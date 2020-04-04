FLORENCE, S.C. — The S.C. Army National Guard is offering high school students who might miss a chance to take the ASVAB test because of school being out another shot at it.
Sgt. Darrin Martin said students can call him at 843-621-0844 to arrange to take the test.
"High school students don't need to miss out on educational and career development opportunities because the COVID-19 virus has shut the school systems down," Martin said.
