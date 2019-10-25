EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Men gathered Friday morning in the cafeteria of Savannah Grove Elementary School to peruse such literary classics as "Pete the Cat," "Go Pete Go," "Where the Wild Things Are" and "Little Red Riding Hood" as part of the school's monthly Real Men Read day.
The event, which occurs most months during the school year, has a specific goal, Savannah Grove Principal David Copeland Jr. told Friday's participants.
That goal: to increase literacy rates among the boys, which in the past has lagged that of the girls. It also shows the students that the community cares about them.
"It shows kids it's OK to read. That it's not uncool," said Cherisse Thayer, literacy coordinator. "It validates what our teachers are telling them."
"We invite men from the community to come in and eat breakfast, fellowship for a little bit and then they're going to go to a classroom and read to students," Thayer said.
The men, fortified by sausage biscuits donated by the McDonald's on Celebration Boulevard, orange juice and bottled water and pep talks from Thayer and Copeland, were led by students to their assigned classrooms.
There, surrounded by students who listened raptly, the men talked about what they did for a living, their love of reading and then they read their books.
"Community involvement is important; it takes a village," Thayer said. "I've been really impressed. We had over 35 men respond, so our village is definitely standing up and speaking out."
"Between parents and business owners and other people in the district, everybody is really coming together for this," she said. "A lot of times kids go home and don't see anyone with a book so just seeing somebody else other than their teacher reading a book makes a big deal."
"Every single classroom will have a reader this morning," Thayer said.
