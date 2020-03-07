FLORENCE, S.C. — Several hundred people gathered at The Columns in Florence on Saturday for the annual re-enactment of the Skirmish at Gambles Hotel.
The Skirmish at Gamble's Hotel depicts an encounter that occurred on March 5, 1865, when 500 federal soldiers, under the command of Colonel Reuben Williams of the 12th Indiana Infantry, marched into the Florence area to destroy the railroad depot. The federal troops were met by a group of Confederate soldiers who drove them away with the help of 400 reinforcements from the area home guard.
The re-enactment took place in a pasture at the Columns, a popular name for The Harwell House at Rankin Plantation. The antebellum home dates back over 100 years and was an appropriate backdrop.
The event was hosted by the 23rd South Carolina Infantry. Tom Grazioli said they were joined by other groups. About 60 re-enactors participated in Saturday’s skirmish.
Grazioli said he has been participating in these events for more than 30 years. His first re-enactment was in Gettysburg. He is from Murells Inlet.
“I started by chance,” he said. “Once you start you get hooked on it.”
Because his unit is the host, Grazioli said, he had to do a lot of the legwork, but at other such events he might be foot soldier, captain or a colonel.
Richard Sowell has been attending this event since he was a child.
“My dad founded it 30 years ago,” he said. “The first one was held at Ed Young’s farm.”
He said his dad, Pat Sowell, and Mike King were the ones who initially had an interest in the re-enactment of this historical event.
“They were both educators at the time,” Sowell said.
He said his father is no longer an active re-enactor.
Bruce Blackmon traveled from Laurinburg to participate in the skirmish. He said he has been doing these events for about 20 years.
“I love history,” he said.
He and Victor Quick of Marlboro County said they used to attend at least two re-enactments a month but now do about one every other month.
Blackmon said that while they enjoy the experience and it is a hobby they still have to pay for their own ammunition, clothing and others items. It can be expensive, he said.
Blackmon said the crowd was small this year, but he thought it might be due to the fact that a really big national event is coming up in a couple of weeks.
Luke Anderson came by Blackmon’s tent and got to hold his gun. He said the gun was “pretty heavy.”
Saturday was Joel Gantt‘s first re-enactment.
“I enjoyed it very much,” he said.
In addition to the battle re-enactment, attendees had an opportunity watch a blacksmith exhibit metalworking, listen to Carolyn Evans, professional storyteller, tell the story of a slave girl and others of the time; purchase various forms of authentic period clothing; see cooking demonstrations; and see needlework by the Swamp Fox Quilters Guild, among other things around the plantation.
For the barn dance Saturday night, The Pickin' Pearls were providing the music.
The weekend event continues Sunday with a second re-enactment at 2 p.m.
Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 12 and under. Money raised at the event goes toward various forms of historical preservation and to a scholarship for a Francis Marion University student majoring in history.
