FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence County man will represent Congressional District 7 as a primary delegate at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
The Republican Convention for Congressional District 7 elected Ray Kingsbury to serve as one of three primary delegates at the national Republican convention scheduled for late August in Charlotte.
President Donald J. Trump already has secured enough delegates to win the nomination. His running mate will be Vice President Mike Pence.
Kingsbury said that representing Florence County at the national convention was something he had always wanted to do.
"It's really a great opportunity to be involved and vote for a president [Donald Trump] that I believe in very strongly,' Kingsbury said.
He also said that it was a great privilege and an honor to represent the district at the convention.
The other two primary delegates are Verd Odom of Marlboro County and Jerry Rovner of Georgetown County.
Alternate delegates include Gerri McDaniel of Horry County, Robin Holley of Georgetown County and Dreama Perdue of Horry County.
Also at the Congressional District 7 convention held on April 4, Rovner was elected as chairman of the Congressional District 7 Republican Party executive committee, Kingsbury was elected as vice chair and McDaniel was elected secretary.
Kingsbury currently also serves as the second vice chair of the Florence County Republican Party.
