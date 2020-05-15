DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR will return to racing on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway with a NASCAR Cup series race, except it won’t be “racing as usual.” The stands will be empty of fans.
The next best thing to seeing the race in person could be a reserved spot at the Raceway Grill next to the track where owner Tony Baird says you can watch the race on a 20-24-foot TV, hear the car engines roar and smell the rubber on the track known as the “Lady in Black” while enjoying food and beverages.
“You can see it, hear it and smell it,” Baird said. “We are right outside turn 2.”
Baird said he will be offering chicken bog, boiled peanuts, beer and other specials, along with his regular menu for the race.
And the inside dining area will be open but at half capacity. Baird said he has four TVs inside.
“We are trying to do everything by the rules,” Baird said. “This is a first for me. It will be strange hearing the race and seeing all the stands empty.”
Baird is renting 12x12-foot sectioned-off spaces behind the restaurant that have a 6-foot picnic table in the middle to accommodate up to eight people. He said there will be portable toilets and hand washing/sanitizing stations.
All social-distancing requirements will be expected to be followed during the “watch party” on Sunday.
“I’m really concerned about the crowd of people,” Baird said. He said people have been calling all week. Some have called from North Carolina and Virginia about campsites. He will be using the spaces normally reserved for campsites during regular races as additional parking spaces for this race.
On Sunday, Baird said, he thinks he can handle about 120-130 customers outside during the race and another 20 or 30 inside.
Baird said he had about 10 outside spots left.
“We want to do everything the right way,” he said.
He plans to offer the same services for the Monday and Tuesday races.
Raceway Grill reopened for inside dining on Wednesday, and Baird said business has been good so far.
“The last two days have been very good, and I expect the weekend to be better,” he said.
During a regular-season race some of the older drivers like Dale Jarrett, the Labontes and the Allisons stop by, Baird said. He said the Allisons would come in on Friday nights and set up in the back room to meet and greet the fans.
The restaurant has been located next to the Darlington Racetrack since the 1950s.
“I bought it in 2016,” Baird said.
Sunday’s race will be the first of seven races to be run over an 11-day span at two different tracks.
