FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 300 people turned out Saturday to Run and Bike Like a Nut on the first truly cold day of the season in the first event of Saturday's Pecan Festival.
The 64 runners in the half marathon hit the streets at 8 a.m., more than 50 bicyclists blasted off at 8:15 a.m. for their series of three untimed rides, 40 runners in the 10K race took off at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K competitors at 9 a.m.
The races were all timed to have runners finish about the same time.
Andrew Pattengill was the overall winner of the 5K with a time of 21:01. Kaylanna Burroughs was the top female finisher at 21:23.
In the 10K run Frankie Humphrey finished first overall at 41:46 while Anna Todd was the first female across the finish line at 43:21.
In the half marathon Angel Oyola was the overall top finisher at 1:25:40 while Lisa Groome and Marie Kay Haney crossed the finish line hand-in-hand as the top female finishers at 1:48:16.
The race courses included residential downtown neighborhoods, Timrod Park and neighborhoods between Cherokee and Second Loop Road and all started and finished at the Fitness Forum on Elm Street just off South Dargan Street.
