MARION, S.C. – Members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will play host to a memorial service and wreath-laying at the foot of the Gen. Francis Marion statue on the courthouse square at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in Marion.
The outdoor program, rain or shine, commemorates the anniversary of Gen. Marion's death date. In 2007 the state legislature created Francis Marion Day to honor one of the state's premier Revolutionary War heroes. Each year since 2009 the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter has overseen the wreath-laying at the county’s statue on Main Street in Marion.
Citizens of Marion commissioned a statue of the county's namesake to be erected in 1976 in conjunction with bicentennial activities in the state. B. Pratt Gasque was chairman of the committee to erect a statue of the Revolutionary War patriot, who fought with and led men from the area in the efforts of the colonists to gain independence from the British.
Sculptor Ramojus Mozoliauskas was commissioned for the project, and SC Sen. Ralph Gasque led the statue’s dedication ceremony on April 9, 1976.
Born in 1732, Marion is buried at Belle Isle Plantation in Berkeley County. Marion County was first formed by legislators in 1785 and named “Liberty” county. In the early 1800s the name was changed to honor Brig. Gen. Francis Marion.
The public is invited to the wreath-laying ceremony. Activities will include members of the Hugh Giles Regiment, Brittons Neck Militia (Revolutionary War-era reenactors). Music will be provided by the Mullins First Baptist Church Children’s Choir, Robbie Baxley and The Community Choir. Dusty Owens will make a brief presentation on reasons for remembering Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.