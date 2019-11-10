FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party expects to hear from a mental health counselor and others on post-traumatic stress disorder Monday night on a Veterans Day program.
Rudy Guajardo will be the keynote speaker at the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party. Guajardo is a licensed professional counselor who provides counseling/therapy services for children/adolescents, individuals and families in and around Florence, Darlington and Marion counties.
He has scheduled several speakers on the issue of PTSD, including Florence County Veterans Affairs Officer Randy Goldbold; Dr. George Cowan, a psychiatrist; Kent Kendall of the Florence Baptist Temple “Wounded Spirits” PTSD program; and veteran Chad Bryant.
The meeting will held at the Floyd Conference Center, located at 1592 Freedom Blvd. on the campus of the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
At the close of the meeting, the party will raffle off several items, including gift certificates from Texas Road House, Venus Restaurant, Roger’s BBQ and Freeman’s Bakery.
