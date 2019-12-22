FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christmas Parade President Linda Becote's involvement with the parade started with a promise made to students at North Vista Elementary School.
Becote was involved in the school's parent-teacher organization and helped organize a "Miss North Vista" contest approximately 15 years ago.
North Vista is a part of the Florence One Schools district and is located in north Florence.
"I promised the children that they would be in the parade," Becote said Saturday as preparations were underway for the 2019 parade.
Becote began calling the JayCees, organizers of the parade at that time, about getting into the parade.
"When I kept calling, I would always get excuses about the parade," Becote continued. "Well finally, someone told me that there wasn't going to be a parade this year."
Becote first asked why not, then she resolved to organize the parade for the children of the community.
As a child, Becote had enjoyed seeing all of the bands and the different events happening in the parade. She walked to the parade.
"Most important was Santa Claus as a child," Becote said.
She later added that she knew Santa was looking at her when he waved in the parade.
"I would go home and tell my mom that Santa was looking at me and she would just smile," Becote said. "That's how I felt.
"That's how it all began for me."
To get started with the parade, Becote contacted Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, now a member of the Florence City Council, and the two began to organize the parade.
Gibson-Hye Moore continues to work with Becote – serving as vice president of the parade – and has said that working together on the parade allowed the two cousins to become like sisters.
Now, seeing more than 80 floats lined up in 2019, Becote said the parade brought joy and happiness to her.
"It's just grown so big, and that's what Pat and I worked for," said Becote, who also has a local catering outfit, B&B Catering.
She added she hoped the 2020 parade would be even bigger.
