FLORENCE, S.C. — The identity of the company involved in an economic development project known as Project Star was not revealed at Thursday's meeting of the Florence County Council.
Ordinances No. 11 and No. 12-2019/20 were deferred by the council at the meeting.
Ordinance No. 11 authorizes the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the company.
Normally, on first or second readings, a copy of the agreement is provided to the county council. However, no such document has been attached to the ordinance yet.
Ordinance No. 12 provides for a jointly owned and operating business park with Darlington County. It also provides for the expenses of the park, the percentage of revenues received, and the distribution of fees in lieu of taxes but does not specify these. Instead, information is referred to the multi-county park agreement which is not provided with the ordinance.
Similar ordinances before the Darlington County Council were approved on third reading at a meeting held earlier this month.
The name of the company was not specified at that meeting.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties.
The council also approved for the third and final time ordinances authorizing fee in lieu of tax agreements with Projects Pamplico and Pee Dee.
Project Pamplico was identified as Spade Run LLC.
Information provided to the council does not specify the number of jobs to be created. It does, however, indicate that the company will pay a net fee of $221,351 for years 1-30 of the fee agreement.
Spade Run is expected to invest $67 million in the county.
Project Pee Dee was identified as Red Brick Road LLC.
The fee agreement with Red Brick Road LLC calls for an assessment ratio of 6% percent and a millage rate of 384 mills, according to information provided to the council.
The net fee in lieu of taxes for the project will be zero the first two years after the project is brought into service, $36,025 in the third year, $72,050 in the fourth year, $108,075 in the fifth year, $144,101 in the sixth year, $180,126 in the seventh year, $216,151 in the eighth year, $252,176 in the ninth year, $288,201 in the 10th year, $324,226 in the 11th year, and $537,895 in years 12-30.
The council also accepted a U.S. Department of Commerce grant in the amount of $2.392 million to assist with infrastructure improvements for the location of Buc-EEs near the intersection of S.C. 327 and Interstate 95.
The council also authorized the use of $5553,343 in economic development funds to match the grant.
County Administrator K.G. "Rusty Smith Jr. informed the council the county had received the grant in October.
Buc-EEs is projected to create 170 new jobs and represents an investment of $35 million in private investment in the county.
A fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the companies involved in the project was approved in August.
In other action Thursday, the council council also:
- Heard from Pee Dee Electric Cooperative regarding the company's 80th anniversary.
- Recognized the winners of the county's ugly Christmas sweater contest.
- Recognized two people in the Emergency Operations Center for receiving state awards.
- Approved a resolution adding a participant in the South Carolina Procurement Card Program.
- Approved on third and final reading ordinances authorizing the disposal of county property at 2616 Papermill Road; authorizing planned development districts with Chandler Pointe LLC and Chandler Investment Prop Inc., and authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Wellman Advanced Materials.
- Approved upon first reading an ordinance amending the county's zoning ordinance.
- Approved the appointment of the Rev. Norman Gamble, the Rev. Merritt Graves, and the Rev. Calvin Robinson and Eric Daniels to the Complete Count Census Committee.
- Approved the appointment of Shelva Carnell Freeman to the Senior Center Commission.
- Approved the 2020 calendar of meeting dates and county holidays.
- Approved the acceptance of an easement to provide sewer to the new West Florence Fire Station.
- Authorized the use of $180,000 in Capital Project Sales Tax II funds to assist in the construction of the new West Florence Fire Station.
- Approved the use of $60,000 from the general fund balance to fund the Johnsonville Rescue Squad for the rest of the fiscal year.
- Approved within grade adjustments for two positions at the Florence County Library.
- Awarded a contract to Palmetto Corporation of Florence in the amount of $46,700 to be funded from a previously approved road maintenance fee allocation in Council District 2 for resurfacing of a road and a parking lot at Johnsonville High School.
- Approved the use of a purchasing contract to acquire two dump trucks in a total of amount of $205,36.89 to be funded from budgeted funds.
- Approved memorandums of understanding regarding the use of the Ebenezer Park softball field by the Ebenezer Adult Softball League and the use of the Timmonsville High School gym for the establishment of a youth basketball league.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $3,000 from Council District 2 infrastructure funding allocation to install electricity to a shelter at Saint Luke Park.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $2,400 Council District 1 infrastruture funding allocation to assist the town of Olanta with construction of a shelter at the Avondale Well.
- Approved the use of up to $11,550 in Council District 2 road system maintenance fee funds for road stone to be placed on New Landing Road.
- Approved the expenditure of up to $13,500 in road system maintenance fee funds for road stone to be placed on Pate Street in Coward.
