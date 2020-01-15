FLORENCE, S.C. — The Produce Safety Rule is the first set of regulatory standards for the production, harvest and handling of fruits and vegetables. Vegetable and fruit growers were given the opportunity Wednesday at the S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo to learn more about the new regulations, who will have to comply and how it might affect their operations.
Kelly Johnson, produce safety manager with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Produce Safety Rule in South Carolina. She offered an overview of the rule as the first speaker in the "Fruits, Veggies and Alternatives Track" at the expo.
She said this is a proactive instead of a reactive approach to safe handling of fruits and vegetables.
The rule deals with worker health and hygiene, soil amendments of biological origin, post-harvest handling and sanitation, production agricultural water, post-harvest agricultural water, domesticated and wild animals, and record keeping.
She discussed GAP vs FSMA. She said GAP is voluntary, whereas the Produce Safety Rule is mandatory and regulated by the federal government.
She said are determined by operation size. The large farms (greater than $500K) compliance date was Jan. 26, 2018. Small farms (greater than $250K-$500K) compliance date was Jan. 28, 2019, and for very small farms (greater than $25K-$250K), the compliance date is Jan. 27, 2020.
She said more work had to be done on the water compliance component of the rule, and the compliance dates have been pushed back to Jan. 26 of 2022, 2023 and 2024, again depending on the size of the operation.
Johnson said there are some exclusions and exemptions, but “all growers” must take action to reduce food safety risks on their farms.
The basic exemption, she said, is for average annual produce sales of less than $25,000 during the last three-year period.
Produce that seldom is consumed raw is exempt from the rule. Should a farmer grow other produce that is not exempt, it would not be exempt. There are other exemptions, too. But to be exempt, a grower must compete exemption applications and renew them yearly.
Safety training is required. One qualified individual must take a recognized training to be in compliance. PSA training is offered once a month in the state of South Carolina with SCDA and Clemson Extension. It is an eight-hour course that covers all aspects of the rule and more.
The next training will be offered on Jan. 23 in Columbia.
To help growers, Johnson said, on-farm readiness reviews are available and are free. These are one-on-one educational opportunities to assess readiness, she said.
