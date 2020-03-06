FLORENCE, S.C. — Power Comicon will return to Florence from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The comicon, hosted by Power Comics, will feature thousands of comics, toys, games and collectibles for purchase.
Several artists will be at the event, including Chris McJunkin, José Varese, Wolly McNair and Sanford Greene. Several vendors, such as Galactic Comics, House of Heroes Comics, Red Finds Games and Land of Misfit Toys, will be at the comicon.
Admission costs $10 for adults, and children 12 and under get in free.
There will be a cosplay contest for children, teenagers and adults with more than $1,000 in cash and prizes.
The SiMT is at 1951 Pisgah Road.
For more information, visit powercomicon.com.
