FLORENCE, S.C. — The Fred. H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 has announced the winners of its annual American Legion Civic Awards.
Normally Post 1 hosts a Civic Awards banquet to recognize some outstanding public servants of the year.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was unable to hold the award ceremony this year.
But that isn’t stopping Post 1 from recognizing worthy individuals.
- Teacher of the Year: Alvinise “Nicole” Scipio, West Florence high School. She teaches biology and biomedical sciences. Scipio is highly regarded by her school, its structs and the Florence One Schools district.
- Firemen of the Year: Captain Gary Dicks and firefighter Loc Nguyen. These men teamed up to rescue a man trapped in his kitchen that was burning up. There was so much smoke that he couldn’t get out. The men found him and brought him to safety.
- Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Lance Cpl. Edward Sieban. He is assigned to patrol duty, and, and he has worked on the Community Action Team. He established a great working relationship with the various Neighborhood Watch groups. This strengthened his community connections for the department.
- The American Legion Traffic Safety Award: Senior police officer Steven Martin. He specializes in traffic collision investigations and is assigned to the fatal accident team because of his training and experience.
- The American Legion Award for Bravery: Lance Cpl. Kevin Buxton. He is a narcotics investigator. In October 2019, he was on a team serving a warrant. A suspect bolted out the back door and shot at Buxton. He dived to the ground to get out of the line of fire. The suspect continued to run, and Buxton got up and continued the pursuit. He was shot at again, and the man ran into another building’s stairwell. He was finally apprehended without incident. Buxton displayed extreme courage to pursue while under fire, and that led to the arrest of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.