FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence native Polly Sheppard carried forward the message of love and forgiveness Monday evening to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
Sheppard, a Wilson High School graduate, spoke after the showing of “Emanuel,” a documentary produced by Stephen Curry, Mariska Hargitay, Viola Davis and others that discusses the Charleston church shooting of June 17, 2015.
Sheppard’s conversation and the documentary were part of a benefit held by the East Florence Community Organization to raise money for her foundation.
It came out during the discussion that she was reportedly charged by then-President Barack Obama to carry forward the message of love and forgiveness as shown by the families of the victims after the shooting.
Obama reportedly spoke to Sheppard when he came to Charleston to deliver the eulogy for the Emanuel 9 in 2015.
The Emanuel 9 are the nine people who died following the shooting inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Now, as she described, she has been working on the construction of two memorials to the Emanuel 9.
"This has really changed me," Sheppard said.
Sheppard attended the Bible study at which a white supremacist opened fire.
Her story is featured in the documentary.
As she told a crowd in Florence last year, Sheppard said he was talked into attending the Bible study by her friend Myra Thompson.
The group planned to study the Book of Mark that night, but after the benediction, Roof began shooting on the other side of the room from where Sheppard was sitting.
Nine people – the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, also a South Carolina state Senator, Cynthia Hurd, the Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lance, Susie Jackson, Depayne Middleton Doctor, the Rev. Daniel Simmons and Thompson – were shot and killed that night.
Sheppard said she heard a lot of noise and was then told to get down. She said she would be forever grateful for that. Then, she hid under a table and began to pray.
Sheppard said the shooter told her he was going to leave her to tell the story. Later, she would add that he walked past her and prepared to fire but the gun jammed.
Sheppard called 911 as the shooter left before entering "nurse mode" to try to save those who had been shot.
A portion of her 911 call – Sheppard appears to be whispering into the phone on the call and at one point said the shooter was reloading – is played in the documentary.
The documentary begins by explaining the history of racism in South Carolina, telling those watching that Charleston was once the busiest slave port in the United States, and discussing the meaning of churches and Mother Emanuel within the African-American community of the South. Gradually, it transitions into a description of the events of June 17, 2015, which is where Sheppard appears. It also spends time discussing the meaning of the families' decision to forgive the shooter for his actions after the shooting.
The documentary also features a portion of the eulogy given by Obama following the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.