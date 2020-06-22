FLORENCE, S.C. — Some residents of the city of Florence will head to the polls Tuesday to determine the Democratic nominee to become the city's next mayor.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as those who voted in the June 9 Democratic primary and those who did not vote in either primary cast ballots for either Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin or Florence City Councilman George. D. Jebaily in the runoff election.
Those who cast ballots in the June 9 Republican primary are not eligible to vote in the runoff.
To vote, a person must bring photo identification to their polling precinct. Accepted photo identification includes a South Carolina driver's license, a DMV ID card, a South Carolina concealed weapons permit, a voter registration card with photo, a United States passport or a federal military ID.
A person's polling precinct can be found via the South Carolina Elections Commission website. To find a polling place, click "Find My Polling Place," located below the mySCvotes portion of the SCvotes.org webpage, and then enter the person's name, birth date, and their county of residence.
The location of the polling place is also on the voter registration card of the voter.
A complete list of precincts by county can be found via the SCvotes.org webpage by hovering the cursor over the general tab on the top of the page, then clicking on "Precincts and Polling Places," then entering the desired county.
Myers Ervin represents City Council District 1, which includes northwest Florence. Jebaily holds one of three at-large seats on the council. Both candidates for the nomination were reelected in 2018 to four-year terms.
The runoff was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination.
Myers Ervin and Jebaily received 47.04% and 44.01% of the vote, respectively, to advance to the runoff over Barry McFadden.
Myers Ervin has received the endorsements of former Congressional District 7 candidate Mal Hyman, current Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, former mayoral candidates James Kennedy and McFadden, Rev. Leo Woodberry, Pastor Henry Baddie, the North Florence History and Heritage Project, the South Carolina Sierra Club and a group of female pastors from around the Pee Dee region.
Jebaily has received a the endorsements of state Reps. Terry Alexander and Phillip Lowe, South Carolina House of Representatives candidate Isaac Wilson, Florence County Councilmen James Schofield and Alphonso "Al" Bradley, Florence City Council candidate Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, former Florence Mayor Frank Willis, former Florence City Councilmen Billy D. Williams and Steve Powers, former city council candidate Sam Fryer, Erica Robinson, the wife of late City Councilman Ed Robinson, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Pastor C.B. Black, Pastor Michelle Law-Gordon, Dr. John Keith, Charlene Lowery, Kermit Moore and Tim Norwood.
Wukela, also a Democrat, announced last year that he would not seek reelection to the position.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican Bryan Braddock in the Nov. 3 general election.
