DARLINGTON, S.C. — The man credited with encouraging South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas to go to law school and seek elected office has died.
Winfred Flowers, 76, died on Sunday.
As Flowers' son, Le, explained, Flowers, known as "the man to talk to" in Darlington County for potential office seekers, encouraged Lucas, a Hartsville native who was working his way to becoming county administrator in Fairfield County, to enroll in the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Lucas graduated from law school in 1987 in the same class as state Sen. Gerald Malloy. Lucas became the attorney for Darlington County in 1990. After becoming a partner in the law firm now known as Lucas Warr White and Mitchell in 1994 and serving as Hartsville city judge, Lucas ran for the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1998. Lucas won the House District 65 seat by a handful of votes, becoming the first Republican to win the district since Reconstruction ended in 1868.
According to his website biography, Lucas was nicknamed "Landslide Lucas" by former House Speaker David Wilkins.
Lucas would go to be elected speaker pro tempore in 2010 and as speaker of the house in 2014.
Flowers also inspired numerous others in Darlington County to seek political office, including County Treasurer Jeff Robinson, Coroner J. Todd Hardee, Clerk of Court Scott Suggs, Probate Judge Marvin Lawson and school board member Warren Jeffords.
Robinson said Monday that Flowers was like his grandfather. He added that Flowers helped the community in many ways.
Hardee said Flowers was a very good friend and was instrumental in his life. He said that he became friends with Flowers through Le, as they attended school together.
"He was just a prince of a man," Hardee said. "They don't make them like that anymore."
Le also serves as a Republican member of the Darlington County Council representing the Swift Creek area of the county.
Flowers himself sought to be elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1978. He lost the election to a 22-year-old David Beasley.
Beasley, of course, went on to become the nation's youngest speaker pro tempore and majority leader before being elected governor in 1995. Beasley currently serves as executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.
However, despite campaigning against him, Beasley, along with state Sen. Edward Saleeby, would work to get Flowers appointed as Darlington County's chief magistrate, a position Flowers would hold for 18 years.
Flowers is also the founder of Flowers Furniture and the Music Hall.
Beasley's father, Dick, the chairman of Carolina Bank, would become the first investor in the Music Hall, according to Le.
Flowers is also credited with planting the Friends Mission Church.
Flowers was a native of Darlington County. He graduated from St. John's High School in 1962 before enrolling in the Navy. After serving his country, Flowers returned to Darlington County and obtained an associate degree in criminal justice from Florence-Darlington Technical College.
