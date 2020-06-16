FLORENCE, S.C. — Multiple people were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in east Florence.
Shortly after 4 p.m., officers from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence Police Department responded to a shooting on South Gaillard Street near East Ervin Street in Florence.
Multiple victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Witnesses indicated that shots were fired from a moving vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or on the sheriff's office free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
