Gaillard Street shooting

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Sheriff's Office were called Tuesday afternoon  to a shooting at an apartment complex near the intersection of Jarrott Street and Ervin Court.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Multiple people were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in east Florence. 

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Florence Police Department responded to a shooting on South Gaillard Street near East Ervin Street in Florence. 

Multiple victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. 

Witnesses indicated that shots were fired from a moving vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or on the sheriff's office free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Tags

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.