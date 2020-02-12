FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police are investigating an armed robbery early Monday morning at the Circle K on Second Loop Road.
At 2:19 a.m., officers responded to 717 Second Loop Road shortly after the robbery. Officers learned that the suspect entered the store with a pistol and demanded that the employees give him money from the register.
The robber, a black male wearing a red hooded sweat shirt, black jeans and black shoes, left the area on foot. No injuries were reported.
No further information is available at this time, according to a Florence Police Department news release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-665-3191.
