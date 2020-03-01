FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department Emergency Response Team is hosting its annual pistol match from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 4.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The event will be held at the Florence Police Department Training Facility at 200 Brass St. (off of McIver Road) in Florence.
According to the team's Facebook page, “The goal is to encourage our citizens and local business partners to come together and enjoy a day of friendly competition and good food.”
Proceeds from the event go to support the Emergency Response Team and Training Facility and are used to support the yearly training that the Florence Police Department hosts.
“This training and equipment helps advance our officers and other local officers to better serve our communities,” according to the Facebook page.
There will be free food and door prizes, and a gun will be given away.
Matches include falling-plate match from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (pistol only/12/plates); precision match from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (pistol/25 yds./NRA B8 target), highest score 100 points; two-gun match from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. (rifle with sling and pistol with holster), weapon proficiency required and fastest time wins, each miss is a 10 second penalty added to time; Shooter Roulette from noon to 3 p.m. (pistol/4 numbers at 20 yards), fastest time wins; and Lumberjack Team Match from 3 to 4 p.m.(team of three pistol, rifle, shotgun/ 4x4 post target), shortest time cutting post into two pieces wins.
Weapons approved to be used in matches: factory — not highly modified weapons; pistols — .380 to .45 caliber; rifles — no full auto and nothing larger than .300 Blackout; and shotguns – 12 gauge 00 buckshot. All weapons will be checked for safety before each match.
Trophies and prizes will be awarded at 4:30 p.m. for first, second and third place.
Fees are $5 per match card or $15 per team card. You can shoot as many matches as you wish. Participants must provide their own pistol, eye and ear protection.
