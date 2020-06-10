FLORENCE, S.C. — The Missing Link Ministry will be hosting an open forum for the community Thursday morning.
Pastor Willie Bacote indicated Wednesday that the forum would be for people to discuss items relevant to the issues of police brutality and racism within the city of Florence. He said that he would be working to develop a list of demands to provide to current Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, the next mayor — either of two Florence City Council members, George D. Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin, or Bryan Braddock — and the rest of the city council.
In an election Tuesday, Myers Ervin and Jebaily advanced to a runoff to determine the Democratic nominee for mayor. The runoff is scheduled for June 23 and the winner will face Braddock, a Republican, in the general election scheduled for Nov. 3. Braddock did not face an opponent in the primary and thus, received the Republican nomination.
Bacote said the community was encouraged to come and be part of a group seeking to create positive change in the city. He said the forum would be conducted outside to promote social distancing and said people attending were encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The forum is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, at the Missing Link Ministry at 508 Oak St. in Florence. The ministry is adjacent to but not affiliated with the Manna House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.