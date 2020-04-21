FLORENCE, S.C. — Poetry is bringing Delmae Heights Elementary School together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school literacy leadership team created Poetr-eLearning, a Google classroom, where all Delmae students could learn how to write poems and then submit their own, to celebrate National Poetry Month.
For each school week in April, students could learn a new type of poem. The styles of poems include haikus, acrostic poems, couplets and cinquians.
Literacy coach Jill Russell said that throughout the year, the school’s faculty tries to celebrate national literacy holidays or create their own literacy initiatives to promote reading in the school.
National Poetry Month is one of the holidays the school celebrates.
“We wanted to have a way for our students to connect on a schoolwide platform during this time we are out instead of just in their own Google classroom,” Russell said.
The schoolwide Google classroom is voluntary for students to join.
So far, nearly 250 students are taking part in the group, Russell said.
Students submit their poems using Google Forms. Russell said the school will highlight student poetry throughout the month of April.
Russell said the poetry they’ve received has been some great work so far.
“I think it’s just really exciting that students are participating when this is not a mandatory activity,” Russell said. “I think it is exciting to see the topics that students are writing about related to their homes, family and surroundings, since we are not in school at this time.”
Some of the students have submitted acrostic poems using their name that include character traits about themselves or using Delmae.
Students have submitted haikus about favorite foods, and others have taken the more traditional route and written about nature.
“I would honestly do something like this in the future even if we are in school, because I think it is neat that students can share in this way,” Russell said.
During the first week of the Google classroom, the school received 38 haikus. Nearly halfway through the acrostic poem week, the school received 50 poems.
"We love that students are extending their learning by joining a community of poets in the school's Poetr-elearning Google classroom,” said Ginger Baggette, vice principal at Delmae Heights Elementary. “We have had some fantastic entries submitted from students in grades K-4, and we look forward to reading many more original poems during the month of April."
National Poetry Month was created in 1996 as a way to promote the appreciation of poetry in the United States. The Academy of American Poets organizes the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.