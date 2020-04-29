FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
The 6:45 a.m. crash happened on East Campground Road when a west-bound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck ran left of center and ran head-on into a 2007 Peterbilt which was east-bound at the time, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Peterbilt driver was wearing a seat belt while the pickup driver, who died, was not, Lee said.
There will be no charges filed against the Peterbilt driver, Lee said.
